Winnie Harlow tried translucent leopard print jumpsuit
Winnie Harlow all colors and prints to face, but perhaps the predatory – especially. 25-year-old model clearly noticed it, as when it exits it often chooses the colour. By the way, leordoaia, tiger, snakeskin and other prints kept at the peak of popularity, a record amount of time. And this season they conquered all of show business.
This time Vinnie has pleased followers a very seductive outfit – a girl wearing a leopard jumpsuit from translucent fabric, which uncovered the shoulders of the model and emphasized her dignity. By the way, the lover of sparkle bare chest, this time Vinnie put on his underwear the same color. Added bow shoes beauty on magnificent heels, the curvy styling (hair Winnie with rich waves), and bright makeup in expressive smoky and sensual lips.
The girl tried to show many photos from different angles. Thus, her perfect body could be seen from all sides. Posts it was accompanied by playful captions. Fans immediately began to discuss this bold and sexy image, awarding the model a lot of compliments and nice words.