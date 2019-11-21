Winnie Harlow was a perfect sport-chic way
Winnie Harlow loves sports stuff. In her wardrobe a lot of leggings, t-shirts, tracksuits and hoodies, and any Shoe she prefers sneakers. Outfits in a relaxed style she allows herself even at social events. So needless to say, that for travel to the canadian model also chooses them.
Judging by microblog Vinny who is constantly on the move, now the girl went to the next trip.
The model posted several photos from the airport, where he was brought in a stylish manner. The girl tried on a white tracksuit jacket with a hood and cropped pants with colorful stripes, which complements the t-shirt with a print of the painting. Completed picture of white sneakers, wearing high socks. And a touch of bling I added a gold necklace, large Hoop earrings and a thin bracelet. As well as flawless makeup with arrows and shiny lips paired with luxurious styling-wave. “Brownie Harlow”, – wrote under a series of frames is not devoid of self-irony Vinnie.