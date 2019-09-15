Winnie Harlow was again surprised by a bright finish
Winnie Harlow is a famous model, activist and fighter for justice – recently tried a new role. Girl together with the popular business-woman Kim Kardashian has developed a new line of cosmetics for the brand KKW Beauty. Series inspired by the 90s, wearing a plain name KKW X WINNIE Collection and contains all the trend for make-up. Recently, Winnie has decided to show it again by example.
She posted a photo from new York with bright makeup and said they had done it with the new series. “Quickly created a makeup using the palette @Winnie kkwbeauty x using Cocoa Bean Kintsugi & Confidence idence. I can’t tell you how versatile this palette is,” wrote famous model. It should be noted: not less than the makeup, the eye catches its bright image. The girl showed several shots his unusual bow.
Winnie is posing in a blue dress with an impressive cut on his leg and a bare back dress almost completely exposed perfect body of a star. This, however, contributes to posture Harlow, who sat down and seductive bent. Complete your style with a massive white sneakers, blue sunglasses, and a zest bow – bright blue hair with dark blue tips.
In that outfit she went to a party, afterparty, dedicated to the presentation of the new collection of underwear Rihanna SavagexFenty. Vinnie in his own way having fun, dancing, drinking cocktails and post videos myself in microblogging.