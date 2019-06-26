Winning daughter Mira in the next round of the popular show caused controversy in the Network
June 23, the vocal project “Voice. Children-5” (stage “Fights”) made the barbarian Koshevaya – daughter stars of the Studio “Quarter-95” Eugene Kosh. The girl managed to advance to the next stage of the show, which caused a heated debate on the network.
11-year-old Cooking together with the participants Sociology Artem and Sofia Ivanko performed the song “Dim” group “Time and Glass”. Video number posted on the official channel of the children’s “Voices” on YouTube.
In the end, the three speakers according to the jury, the best was exactly Koshevaya that angered many users of the network.
So, in the comments under the video, fans have speculated that the famous father contributes to the success of girls on the show. At the same time, many argue with this opinion, stating that Cooking really talented and performed at a high level, star and her dad has nothing to do with it.
“I guess, specially chosen composition, which failed to reveal the vocal data of the other participants. Artem and Sofia was much better – Cooking weaker. It was immediately clear that Koshevoy “stick your”. And “Laugh comedian” and “the Voice.” It is seen that “bald” in” – outraged fans of the show.
“Something reminiscent of the Russian version of “the Voice” with my daughter Alsu. Let’s be honest, the daughter of our beloved comedian, unlike daughter Alsou, he can sing… But not better than the other contenders in the top three…It is clearly inferior to the other girl,” added the other.
“Cooking is still strong and decent, not to write. Why are you all so angry then. If her father is somehow involved in the fact that it has gone on this season, so did she last season gone? I think varechka very hard,” he argued fans of Mishka.