Winter grants: will pay on-new
Calculation of subsidies in recent years happens twice a year: in the heating season (1 October to 30 April) and summer period (1 may to 30 September). And every time the Ukrainians presented some novelties in the calculation or the design of subsidies. The upcoming heating season was no exception.
This time the rules for calculating subsidies, nothing has changed: the category of those who are eligible to apply for grants, remained the same, the requirements for the documents too. But in the order of registration of the grants and receipt of payments since October 1, there have been a number of changes.
Prepare grant home
The first innovation, the subsidy can now be issued via the Internet, not leaving from the house. However, it needs to be digitally signed (we previously wrote in detail what it is and how to get it) or go through the Bank verification (BankID).
In order not to stand in a queue on reception to the inspector on social security, you can visit the website of the Ministry of social policy of Ukraine – www.msp.gov.ua and to choose section “E-Services”. There will need to be registered. It is possible in one of three ways: e-mail address with a digital signature and by using BankID.
Registration and login via email allow you to send the Department of social protection documents in electronic form. But only for preliminary review. If the preliminary “good” is received, you still have to go the Department of social protection and to carry with the original documents to complete the registration grants.
The other two options enter the system the design of subsidies – using digital signature and Bank identification does not require personal presence in the design grants everything is done online.
If the digital signature in our country has received quite a bit of people, the Bank identification were many (it implies a photography client and getting his signature in electronic form – on the screen).
After logging in to the design of subsidies for digital signatures or BankID, you can fill out an application and make the Declaration – the documents that are required when making grants. In this case, visit the social security office personally won’t be necessary.
Recall what categories of citizens need to apply for registration of subsidies:
- — who first applies for a grant;
- — if before the issue of the appointment of grant was decided by the Commission;
- — those who rent accommodation;
- — internally displaced persons;
- — if in the last year there have been changes in family composition (child under 18 years of age, people married, divorced, etc.);
- — if before the grant was scheduled for actually living in the room of the entities;
- — if a family has people of working age who have no income or their income is less than the minimum wage.
Subsidies will be paid “live” money
The second major innovation is the monetization of subsidies. If at the beginning of 2019, when monetization was only introduced as an experiment, to “real” money was entitled to only certain categories of subsidianes, now the opportunity is available to all.
In turn, monetization is possible in two ways: cash or cashless. It would seem that “non-cash monetization” – the same options of benefits which existed before. But it is not. The difference is that before the amount accrued in the form of subsidies, went immediately to the accounts of the companies supplying public services, recipient subsidies the money did not see and could not use them. Now the money will be paid not to the recipient of the grant. In non-cash monetization in “Oshchadbank” account is automatically created subsidence, which will be credited the money from the budget. At the end of the heating season, the money saved can be removed from the account and use at their discretion.
Cash monetization allows you to get “real” money each month, not only in the “Oshchadbank”, and in any convenient Bank (more precisely, any branch of one of the 38 authorized banks) or at the nearest branch of “Ukrposhta” (money can also bring home the postman). However, to use the cash monetization, you need to apply before 15 October (for those who have not filed such a statement before).
In connection with the monetization of subsidies in the receipts on payment ZHKU now will be given a discount in the amount of the grant. There will be inscribed the entire assessed amount for the particular utility service. To pay subsidiesto will have full value received for public services: partly from its own funds, partly using money transferred to your account the amount of accrued subsidies.
When paid subsidies will have to return
Many grantees have raised concerns the government’s intention to verify the information provided in the statements and declarations and to determine whether legally have been assessed subsidies. People are afraid that if the data in the declarations are recognized as wrong (and in fact the errors may be admitted not intentionally), subsidies will have to return.
Stricter validation of submitted information provided by the bill “On the verification and monitoring of government payments”, which is currently being considered in Parliament and already adopted in the first reading. This document really provides a multi-stage verification of the data available in different registers and databases, with those reported in the Declaration grantees.
It is planned that the law will come into force immediately after its adoption and publication. And it provides three types of verification: preventive (at the time of filing), the current (at the time of payment) and retrospective (after payment). And preventive verification will begin only when will be launched the information-analytical platform, that is, after a while. But current and retrospective verification will earn almost immediately. More precisely, three months after the law is gaining force, because the Cabinet of Ministers still has to take secondary legislation under this act. In particular, to develop “the implementation of the verification and monitoring of government payments”.
The Ministry of social policy comfort: verification is carried out for a long time, and while nothing new will happen. However, by the Declaration are advised to approach responsibly. In particular, the Ministry of social policy reminded that the Declaration should include not only official income.
“Thoroughly declare the types and amounts of income for which information is missing in the State register of physical persons – taxpayers and the State register of social insurance. This can be income from renting property, income from sale of own products, assets, unreported income received during the work contract of civil nature, or scholarships that get students – family members of the recipient of the subsidy, other income (including remittances). As practice shows – it is these revenues often just “forget” to declare inattentive recipients”, – noted in the Ministry.
The Ministry reminded that the grantees are obliged within one month to inform the body that appoints the subsidy, if:
- — changed the family composition or the composition was in a residential area;
- — changed the set of housing services;
- — in a vehicle with the date of issue to 5 years;
- — the property was purchased, the goods or paid for services in excess of 50 thousand UAH.
If such information is not received in time and considered grounds for termination benefits, “excess” amount may also have to return.