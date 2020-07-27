Winter is coming: Smigel told, there will be enough of Ukraine’s coal and gas for the heating season
Denis Shmyhal said that Ukraine has already accumulated enough coal and gas reserves to a comfortable during the heating season. He stated this during a Cabinet meeting.
In Ukraine at the moment, there are record stocks in underground gas storage facilities, namely 21 billion cubic meters.
Also record in recent years, are reserves of coal. ETS and heat plants have received coal in sufficient quantities.
On this basis the heating season should pass comfortably.
According to Smagala in Ukraine as of 15 July for the winter period produced only half the housing stock, medical facilities and educational institutions.
The President of Switzerland met with Megalam: discussed joint projects
More than 80,000 homes ready for the winter, the repair work of boiler-houses and networks that have already spent more than 6 billion UAH.
In the current year to “warm loans” has allocated about 600 million UAH.
The Prime Minister stressed that at the Cabinet meeting on July 22, will be made available to required to run a plan for the preparation and quality the passage of the winter heating season. He urged local authorities to start work on preparation for winter.
