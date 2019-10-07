Winter is coming: Ukrainians amused appetizing fotozhaba on the cult TV series
The people of Ukraine are actively preparing for winter, part of which is procurement of canned vegetables, the so-called “twist”.
Corresponding blades was published on the Facebook page “Baba I kit”.
As the basis for the photo collage was chosen as a poster of one of the seasons of the popular TV series “Game of thrones”. Instead of the main characters that were on the original poster, the poster attached the jars with pickled vegetables. The slogan of the series: “Winter is coming” – remained unchanged.
“Stop. But as it is, cucumbers, tomatoes in a jar put on hold? There is a recipe in real life?”, “For the night is dark and full dinners”, “Zakrutki it is already the last century… now all amaraiwadi,” write commentators.