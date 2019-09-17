Winter Olympics-2022 in Beijing have found their new mascot (photos)
Panda named Bin Dwane Dwane (Bing Dwen Dwen) became the official mascot of the winter Olympic games in 2022 in Beijing, the official Twitter of the competition.
“In a suit made of ice, with a heart of gold and love to all winter sports Panda is ready to share the real spirit of the Olympics with the whole world,” – said in Twitter. Note that the mascot of the Paralympic games was the child of Chinese lanterns of Shing shuei Ron Ron.
The 2022 Olympics will be held from 4 to 22 February.
Paralympic games in 2022 will be held from 4 to 13 March.