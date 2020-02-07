Winter storm in the US killed 5 people and left in the dark for 150 thousand: which States are under threat
Severe storms and flooding that struck the South of the country led to the deaths of five people, as of today, February 7. It is also known that more than 150,000 homes and businesses were without electricity. A powerful storm, meanwhile, moved to the Eastern United States, reports USA Today.
The center of the storm is in the middle of the Atlantic and in the North-East. There are strong storms can result in tornadoes in the heart of Washington, DC.
According to the National weather service, today, 7 February, weather conditions are still dangerous for travelers, especially those traveling from the Eastern Great lakes to Northern Maine. On the road from Pennsylvania to the southern man is now ice.
“Usually, between the North-West, North-Central Pennsylvania and Central and Northern parts of Maine falls 6-12 inches of snow (15-30 cm). But now in the northeast, with snow of 12-18 inches (30-45 cm)”, — said meteorologist Bernie Rhino.
Storm winds can cause the fall of an unusually large number of trees in the Central Atlantic and southern New England. The strongest gusts will reach 50 to 65 mph (80-100 km per hour), perhaps they can break trees and power lines.
Meteorological service said that the storm should depart the U.S. on 7 February in the evening. But another weaker storm from 8 to 9 February will bring light snowfall in the Appalachian and mid-Atlantic regions.
In North Carolina, which has already started the winter storm as of noon had most of the power outages. Without light now 136 000 homes. Florida, South Carolina and Virginia also reported widespread outages.
The storm destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused landslides in Tennessee and Kentucky.
On Thursday evening the Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency due to heavy rains and severe floods. The statement said that more than 500 people in southwest Virginia were evacuated in the floods.
Meanwhile, the Tennessee valley warned that people living near rivers and lakes should prepare for rapid changes in water level.
Authorities have confirmed five deaths associated with the storm in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.
The winter storm also brought Blizzard in some southern regions. 6 February night, a little less than an inch (about 2 cm), snow cover was recorded by the staff of the office of the National weather service in Memphis, Tennessee. Snow was also fell in some parts of North Alabama, including Huntsville.
Today, February 7, in Louisville, Kentucky, is just over an inch of snow (about 2.5 cm) has led to a difficult situation on the roads.
