Winters are shorter and summers are getting hotter and hotter: how global warming is changing the seasonality of the climate
Trend analysis of climate change shows that global warming leads to the fact that the summer becomes longer and winter shorter quotes air force researcher University of Alaska, climatologist Brian Brettschneider.
The scientist shares the results of own studies, which show that the number of days with high temperature over the last 30 years has increased, and low — on the contrary.
Brettschneider came to this conclusion, analyzing the data of thirty-year cycles: 1960-1989 and 1990-2019 years.
So, in the United States and Canada summer now lasts an average of a week longer.
The pattern is closer to the ocean, the longer hold the high temperature. This is logical, given that the oceans have become much warmer in recent times and have a significant impact on the climate, according to the researcher.
Observed the so-called “island effect urban heat” — the air temperature in cities is higher than in long-distance space.
This is due to road surface — asphalt and concrete retain high temperature.
What is it with winter?
In winter, these changes are even more noticeable, says Brettschneider.
Cold days in the United States and Canada, for example, in the past 30 years continue at an average of 15 days less than in the previous thirty-year period.
Such changes lead to very real practical consequences.
In particular, threatened species, vulnerable to heat.
A new climate can cause drought in certain regions, and entail increased costs for the cooling system in the cities.
But on the other hand, the lengthening of the summer season creates additional opportunities for those working in the field of tourism and recreation.
At the same time affected the business associated with winter sports and creates an additional risk of forest fires.
Positive — decrease heating costs in days with extremely low temperatures.
bookmark