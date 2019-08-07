Wired: crashed while landing Israeli ‘Genesis’ was able to bring the moon samples of earthly life (PHOTO)

Loading...

Lunar camera “Genesis”, created with the participation of Israeli companies IAI and SpaceIL, was able to bring life to the moon, writes NEWSru Israel with reference to the American magazine Wired.

“Genesis” was supposed to be preludesys the first private spacecraft, but crashed while landing.

According to the plan “Genesis” was in offline mode to fall on the surface of the moon and send to Earth footage of the lunar surface. In addition to photo and video shooting on the moon’s surface, the project “Genesis” provided a scientific mission, which was to consist in the measurement of very weak magnetic fields using a special device.

Aboard the spacecraft were “lunar library Fund” the size of a DVD containing 30 million pages, the DNA of 25 people and thousands of species that can survive in almost any environment, including outer space.

Located in suspended animation tardigrades or “little water bears” (Tardigrada) was sent into space New Spivak, founder of the nonprofit organization Arch Mission Foundation, which hopes to preserve for future “backup Earth”. Tardigrades have one important property in the future they can be revived. Scientists have previously managed to “Wake up” the animalcules that had been in this condition for 10 years.

Within a few weeks after the device crashed on the lunar surface, Spivak and other experts studied the ship’s trajectory to understand, did the “lunar library”. Spivak, according to Wired, is almost sure that the library made from thin sheets of Nickel, was not injured.

According to Wired, Spivak planned to send samples of human DNA to the moon with one of the future missions. But a few weeks before his visit to Israel for the transfer of files he decided to use the opportunity in full.

On the animalcules project participants do not worry. They believe that the “little water bears” wait, when someone will “Wake up”.

The development of the first Israeli lunar lander started a few years ago a non-profit organization SpaceIl in the framework of the international competition Google Lunar X PRIZE. In 2017, the project has reached the final of the competition. To get the first prize of $ 20 million, not enough to carry out the first landing of the Rover on the satellite: according to the original plan, the unit had to overcome on the lunar surface for at least 500 meters, passing on the Land pictures and videos in high resolution.

However, to complete the development before the end of the year failed and Google announced the cancellation of the competition. Despite this, SpaceIl decided to continue the work is in final stage. The project management was able to enlist the support of the Ministry of science and the defense of the state Corporation “Aviation industry” (IAI). The total budget of the project amounted to $ 95 million.

“Genesis” was launched from Cape Canaveral (USA) on February 22. 4 APR “Genesis” was launched into the orbit of the moon, thus Israel entered into a short list of powers, have achieved the same success. When landing on the lunar surface on 11 April failed main engine and lost contact with the device, in the end, “Bereshit” crashed without completing the full planned mission.