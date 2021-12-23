Wisconsin woman dies while saving her 4-year-old son from an angry pit bull
Heather Pingel died of injuries sustained while protecting her 4-year-old son from a dog attack, reports NewYorkPost.
35-year-old Heather Pingel was brutally attacked on December 8 at her home in Bowler, northwest of Milwaukee.
The boy's father “returned home and found her lying on the bathroom floor.”
She said: “I have no hands and I am dying,” & # 8211; said Pingel's sister, Shannon Pingel.
Heather's son was found sitting on a chair in the dining room with a wound on his leg.
According to her family, the mother of two spent a week in the hospital trying to recover from her extensive injuries, but she died on December 16.
She had kidney failure and both arms were amputated.
Pingel's son Damion had 70 stitches in his leg after being bitten by a dog and was later discharged from the hospital.
The family believes the attack occurred after Pingel discovered that the dog was biting her son.
According to Keane, the pit bull probably snapped at her when she tried to protect the boy from further injury.
Shane Bernard, Pingel's boyfriend and father of the injured boy, returned home to find the dog still attacks the woman in the bathroom.
“We don't know how long she fought him there,” & # 8211; said Shannon Pingel.
Bernard, who was also bitten during the incident, told the police that he stole the dog from Pingel, took it out into the yard and shot it.
Pingel's injuries were so serious that she could not give the authorities a full answer about what happened.
Her sister said that the dog had previously shown signs of aggression.
“My sister was very fond of animals and just could not give up this dog & # 8230; .. Her heart was too big and they thought they could fix it “, & # 8211; Shannon said.