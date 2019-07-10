Wishful thinking: Russian propagandists caught in the fake on the “good” Putin

Выдали желаемое за действительное: российских пропагандистов уличили в фейке о «добром» Путине

The network has declassified the new Russian fake about the girl from Ekaterinburg, which rushed under a train of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and he personally rendered first aid to her. The false story was spread by the journalist of the Russian newspaper “Kommersant” Andrei Kolesnikov.

The network was also told that in fact, Putin just stopped and got out to talk to people.

“It’s amazing how respected channels and the Federal journalists of fanning the story that under presidential Aurus came from Yekaterinburg. Allegedly, she threw herself under a train. This event was not even close. On the corner of Lenin/Turgenev had so many police that “step in front of the motorcade” is simply impossible”, — said Telegram-channel “Main channel of Yekaterinburg”.

In proof of the impossibility of stories about “Savior Putin” video.

We will remind, earlier Russian comedians made fun of the Kremlin propagandists, removing a funny video about the kitten and the President of the Russian Federation. However humorous video subsequently disappeared from the network.

