With a bruise and scratches: Lomachenko returned to Ukraine after the fight with Campbell (video)
World champion WBA, WBO and WBC lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (14 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) has returned home after a victory over Briton Luke Campbell (20 wins, 16 of them by knockout, 3 losses).
The plane arrived in Odessa in the night from Sunday to Monday, about three hours, but despite this, the champion was met with applause in the airport numerous journalists and fans. Boxer, despite the bruise and scratches that are concealed sunglasses, did not refuse to joint the photos, and gave little comment on the battle.
Photos of WUXI Odessa
“Basically, the fight went according to plan. Managed to do what had to be done — won the championship belt, and almost without loss of health”, — said Vasily.
Note that in the battle with Campbell, our compatriot has caused 527 bumps, of which 211 (40%) hit the target. The British threw aside Lomachenko 420 blows, hitting on the Ukrainian 131 times (31%).
“It was the most difficult fight in my career because this fight was like in the Amateurs, he was very technical. Yeah, Luke hurt me, he has a strong punch, he caught me a few times. I was close to knocked out, but it doesn’t matter. Knock him out or win on points — it is still a victory“, — quotes the words of Basil the website Boxing Scene.
After arrival Lomachenko went to his native Belgorod-Dniester, where he will recover and rest after the unification of three belts, and then will start preparing for the next fight — in the words of Ukrainian promoter Bob Arum, he can be held in the end of 2019.
