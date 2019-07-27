With a gun to my head: the legendary boxer has been a daring robbery (photo)
Legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez robbed in the capital of his native country of Mexico. 57-year-old former world champion in three weight divisions, who was riding in his car near the international airport, clipped the motorcycle, after which it was attacked.
“I just became a victim of the attack, after my head had a gun. I grabbed the clock and took the chain. Without a doubt, for a moment, I said goodbye to my life“, — quotes the words of Julio Cesar the website Boxing Scene.
Except Chavez, also injured a member of his team, Jorge Pena, was also in the car, which took away a watch and a cell phone.
We will add that two years ago was shot and killed in his house during the attempted robbery of the elder brother of the boxer Rafael Chavez Gonzalez. One of the robbers was armed and demanded money. Chavez has fulfilled the requirements of the intruders, but when they asked for a large sum, offered resistance and was shot.
Note that during his career, Julio Cesar Chavez has spent on a professional ring 115 fights, of which 107 won (86 of them by knockout) and suffered six defeats (in two cases was a draw). His last fight the Mexican held in September 2005, losing by TKO in the fifth round of the American Grover Wiley.
During his career, Julio Cesar Chavez, has won 107 matches
Photo Getty Images
