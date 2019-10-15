With a man on a private jet: Loboda came to Ukraine (photos)
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which recently boasted of holidays in warmer climes, arrived in Kiev in the company of a Ukrainian designer of Georgian origin Becalli (Anzor Tetradze).
Friends vacationing together, and now arrived in Kyiv to prepare for the concert of Svetlana in Moscow.
By the way, they flew on a private jet. Flight Loboda was satisfied, as the weather in Kiev.
Note that Svetlana and her friend has long been credited with the novel. Attentive fans even spotted a wedding ring on the hand of the singer.
The Loboda says they are just friends. By the way, rest friends together very often.
Also recall that recently Svetlana Loboda admitted to special feelings for the soloist to Rammstein Till Lindemann, who is rumored to be the father of her youngest daughter.
