With a weight of 220 kg, I was able to do the splits: revelations of a former member, “she zvazheni schaslivi”

At the eighth week of the project has left 28-year-old Nikolay Kritsky village of Romania. He came to reality with the weight of 223 kg and a dream to lose weight twice.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS,” Nicholas spoke about his diet, admitted weaknesses and promised to return to the project winner.
— I continue to do, to keep in shape and stick to a diet, — said Nikolai. — Now I do everything at home, in the village, and in early December will arrive in Kiev and the finals will already be there to continue training. Really want to surprise everyone! While my classes are in the morning and evening Jogging, work with a barbell.
Leave the pounds?
— Yes, although of course not as it was on the project. I must admit that to do yourself at home, without constant monitoring, hard enough.
— It was a shame to leave reality?
Yes. Worst of all was the fact that I voted against the guys from my team. Although we had an unspoken rule that we don’t vote against her. Why did this happen to me? Hard to say. But really I do not hold grudges.
— I do not regret that participated in the project?
I have not regretted. I have had such a change, that there can not even be other opinions. I had begun to feel both physically and mentally. I stopped to smoke, drink alcohol. Constantly engaged in sports.
— What is your diet?
— He has not changed from the time of the project. I eat four times a day. Sometimes, though, allow yourself the forbidden foods. Can every two to three weeks to eat a small piece of cake — well, can’t resist. Then do even more. I make my own lunch. Just returned from a project with me on a diet of the village and daughter-in-law. Says, I want to try. She had a weight of 96 pounds, for five weeks, she took off 12 pounds. Then I got pregnant and started eating everything she should be.
— What is your nutrition plan?
Meat is mainly a bird. Eat fish, lots of vegetables. They have my kitchen garden. Do not eat bread at all, although I’m allowed a piece a day whole wheat unleavened bread. Of cereal only eat buckwheat and sometimes barley. From fruit — apples, oranges and kiwi. However, their use allowed only on second Breakfast, about 12 o’clock.
— What a week on the project has given you the hardest?
— It was the fourth week when I was in the area of risk, under the “yellow line”. Very alarmed then, understanding that can easily depart from the project. It was hard to not want to put up with it. I then took off quite a bit, but in the end the team voted for me. I remember with what relief I then exhaled. Just getting into a project, you want to go further and further. Despite the fact that the first week and a half all the participants very hard. This is understandable — I’m not involved in sports, and then just active exercise. Delayed onset muscle soreness was horrible, it hurt almost all the muscles of the body! It was hard to get used to the food once at home I ate whatever I wanted. But it’s been two weeks and I went into a rut. To such an extent that even the workout went in a rush!
— Remember the feeling when I posted the first pounds?
— I lost five pounds, but they are generally not felt on the background of my more than 200 pounds. Probably only the fifth week, when we had competition, “hill”, I suddenly realized that it is much easier to control your body. All the t-shirts I came to the project became too big for me. Now the jacket that was given to me on the project, and she was tight, hanging on me like on a hanger.
— How much you took off?
— I left the project with a weight of 191 pounds. Took off 35 pounds. Then two weeks home eight. It turns out that I was regularly to lose weight in a week is 2-3 pounds. So, we’ll see what the scales show on the final. At least, I’m going to try to win.
— How did you gained that much weight?
— Since my childhood I was a chubby boy. Then the pounds gradually increased. Several times was that over the summer I dropped ten pounds. This is all due to the fact that this time is fairly active in the village. But winter came, the weight came back and added to them another new.
And you decide on a project?
— Yes, I’m too big, just couldn’t get into any kind of clothing. Realized that I need to do something. Three times he submitted his questionnaire to the project “She…”, but I always refused. And that’s the fourth time was the same. All this time I was supported by parents and friends. Saying that I will succeed. Although, when I submitted my application for the fourth time, no one said not to upset. And then I got it!
— This season, the participants not only lose weight, but learn to build relationships. You found a pair?
— I admit, the project I was pretty Tamara. But in fact that relationship during the reality, was not the question. Too tough schedule and training regime.
— What advice would you give to those who are thinking about participating?
— It is necessary to apply and succeed. Honestly, if I could, I would again go for the project.
— What weight do you want to have ideally?
— Want to lose up to 120 pounds. With my height of 190 centimeters, that would be ideal. So, I would have lost half of myself. I now weigh 167 pounds, there’s not much left.
— Nikolay how you lived weighing over two hundred pounds?!
— You know, me and my 220 pounds could do the splits! Don’t even know how I did it. With the muscles I’ve always had order. The weight was mainly on my stomach. So if the skins well, then, you may have to trim off the excess skin.
