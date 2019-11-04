With a whip and naked male strippers: Irina Bilyk surprised network strange attractions (photos)
Singer Irina Bilyk, who recently lost his father, is able to surprise and excite the audience. On his page in Instagram she published a hot archived photo on which poses with a whip in his hand, surrounded by half-naked men, from clothes on which only a g-string. One of them holds the star for the fifth point.
“Well, tell me, how was your Halloween?” — playfully asked Bilyk. When the picture was taken, she said.
This photo Irina stunned fans. Leave some surprised comments, not hiding his indignation at the “immorality”. Others praised Irina for her courage and noted that photo — “fire”.
Ex-husband of Irina Bilyk Dmitry Kolenko told about life with a star and the relationship with her mother.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter