With an angel face and body devil: the network discusses an unusual girl doctor
30-year-old Dr. yuan Hairong (China) a few years ago began to get involved in the sport. She really wanted to stop being fragile and a little buff up. I must say, she has achieved this unprecedented success.
In the beginning she did yoga and Pilates, but then I realized that he wanted to go to the gym. She found a personal trainer who has developed her individual training plan. The girl was engaged 4-5 times a week and became a huge fan of fitness. Of course, her body was quite different.
Previously, the yuan was doing just for pleasure, but now she began to try out for the competition bodybuilders. In September, for example, she was awarded second place among women’s class A national championship, organized by the Chinese bodybuilding Association.
In recognition of Herong, training given to her easy, she very tired. But as soon as she looks in the mirror at the results of their work, you understand – it’s all worth the effort.
Now a resident of China wants to get married. By the way, that video with the fitting of wedding dresses have attracted the attention of the public. Instagram athletes attacked the subscriptions.
By contrast attractive face and incredibly muscular body yuan now dubbed “the girl with the angel face and devil’s body”.