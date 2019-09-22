With back pain associated with many misconceptions
Edition Express writes about common misconceptions about back pain, citing expert opinion of a pharmacist-consultant James O Loana. He claims that most often such pain is not caused by something serious.
According to experts, in most cases, for the emergence back pain are not worth anything threatening human life. Therefore, experts say, the conviction that when such pain is necessary, MRI is misleading.
“In fact, in most cases, back pain diagnostic scanning is not required, and treatment involves pain relief and physical therapy”, — said the pharmacist.
Another common misconception, he said, is the notion that a person with back pain requires bed rest. Just on the contrary, in such cases the best effect is given light exercise, which faster help regain former mobility.
Express also quotes the opinion of the doctors that if pain in the back allows you to walk, the problem is not related to vertebrate disks, and it’s probably not too significant. But if the pain symptoms do not improve within several days, you must consult a doctor. In some cases, such pain may signal health problems or different chronic diseases.