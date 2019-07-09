With Cardi B singer during the hot performances, there was a funny incident

Popular rap singer Cardi B, which has recently burst suit on the buttocks, again, there was a funny incident.

С певицей Cardi B во время жаркого выступления случился забавный инцидент

Rappers performance at London festival Wireless Festival was pretty hot. She was so immersed in the performance twerking on stage that at some point, tore off his expensive wig and flung it into the crowd of his fans.

Speech she continued in a special cap that is worn under the wig.

However, after the concert Cardi B has regretted it. In his Twitter she appealed to the fans, noting that he too got carried away and wish the person that caught her wig, she wrote a personal message.

Fans told her that, most likely, the wig was just torn apart, because everyone would like to have such an unusual souvenir of the performance.

