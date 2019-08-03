With frost on the face: DZIDZIO intrigued new photo
August 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Ukrainian singer Dzidzio (Mikhail Khoma) shared a snapshot image created for the series “Frozen”.
Ukrainian singer Dzidzio (Michael Homa) posted in Instagram photo, which depicted with frost on my face.
“Soon the episode “Frostbite” – the musician wrote.
The shooting of the series “Frostbite” began at the end of may 2019.
In the story the family of Jezykow going to sell your old house and move to live in a big city. In the basement in an old refrigerator, they find frozen Misha – his cousin, who disappeared 23 years ago.
Dzidzio music project was created in 2009.
Mikhail Khoma stage name Dzidzio. He was born on 20 November 1983 in the village of Bortnyky zhidachivskogo district, Lviv region.
Loading...