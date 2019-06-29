“With his miserable mug”: Bulls potrollit Putin after G20 summit
The appearance of the Russian President at the G20 summit was the occasion for witty jokes and cartoons. Social networking is not passed by the fact that at the table Vladimir Putin sat down with his own utensils. And while other participants raised their glasses of wine, the Russian leader drank from an opaque Cup.
The incident with Putin forced to recall all the known cases of the use of poisons, including poison in the British Salisbury. A pIsatel and publicist Dmitry Bykov dedicated to the occasion at the summit of his next poem and he called Putin’s behavior “a manifestation of rosista”:
“Here it is, the Fatherland without hypocrisy, without claws, grin and claws! Can you think of something ealse, bitter, mundane and funny?
Before we petitie no wonder, terrible as an army of heroes, with his was the samovar — and today a mug of his!
From whom he defended, remembering about the traditions of the Cheka? Maybe Polonius was afraid, maybe afraid “Newbie”?
But what does it reproach, revealed the proud of Moscow, saying that you have the costs of globalism, and we have at least modestly, but your own!
Let the Americans whip the coke, the Englishman drinks coffee, angry, German beer… and Russia side with his mug sitting!
So we go take a secret pride zataya, with its separate mug of tea. Your mug of tea — not mine!
Of course, the Internet isostasy, sebaceous as bordel bed, but on this way of rosista not fit to make jokes, and Heartbreak.
… With our perspectives of the Russian, boring, like an old Karabas, I am hanging helpless in the middle of a sausage frankfurters and sausages.
With his helpless “don’t touch!”, with jokes about perpetual Check, with his miserable mug of liquid, stale tea
And what’s nonsense no carry I would wave a contemptuous hand. Yes. But this, my Russia… But rather — just like that.
Recall, despite the expectations, during the meeting, trump and Putin in Osaka had not discussed the issue of prisoners of war of Ukrainian sailors. About any specific agreements, the parties also announced.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter