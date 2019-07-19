With Kevin spacey dropped the charges of harassment
The Prosecutor of the state of Massachusetts adopted a decision on termination of criminal prosecution 59-year-old Kevin spacey accused of sexual harassment. Media reported about the closure of one of the court cases against the actor.
We are talking about the incident of 2016 with the participation of 18-year-old son of the former TV presenter Heather Unruh. Spacey was charged with indecent behavior towards the young man in the bar of the city of Nantucket.
According to the clerk’s office of the district court of Nantucket, the case was dismissed after the victim decided to use a constitutional right not to give testimony discrediting yourself.
Last year, several men openly accused spacey of harassment, and some of them went to court. Because of the scandal, the actor stopped acting, including was forced to abandon the filming of “house of cards” (House of Cards).
According to media reports, before the close of business in Massachusetts, another alleged victim movie stars have withdrawn their lawsuit.