With Kevin spacey in US cleared of all charges
Wednesday, July 17, the state of Massachusetts dropped charges against the famous actor Kevin spacey. As already reported “FACTS”, the winner of the award “Oscar” was charged with sexual harassment of 18-year-old William Little, son of TV presenter Heather Anru. The young man claimed that spacey accosted him in the restaurant, The Club Car on Nantucket island in 2016.
Little in his testimony told me that three years ago, the actor gave him drink alcohol, then began to aspire to right in the restaurant. He allegedly put his hand in his pants William. The result is spacey was charged with indecent assault and offensive behaviour. The actor didn’t admit guilt.
As evidence, the Prosecutor submitted the transcript of little’s correspondence with his friend. In it, William had described everything that happened to him in the restaurant in real time.
However, lawyers spacey said that little made then adjustments to the correspondence. Part of the records of the young man wiped. They argued that the actor did nothing wrong that night. The defense has indicated that the removal of data that appear in the court as evidence, is a crime.
William little, refused to testify, taking the Fifth amendment to the U.S. Constitution
The court demanded that the prosecution provided the mobile William. However, this was not done. Little and his mother stated that you don’t know what happened to the mobile phone. As a result, the William refused to give testimony against themselves, taking advantage of the Fifth amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Tuesday, July 16, the young people reiterated to the Prosecutor that he would not testify. And the prosecution was forced to drop the charges with spacey. The case, as the lawyers say, collapsed.
At the moment in the US there was court cases and criminal investigations, which famous actor would appear as a suspect or accused. In the UK, the police investigate six charges against spacey. In each of these cases we are talking about sexual harassment. 59-year-old Kevin was recently interrogated by the British police. They specially flew to USA to meet with the actor.
The wave of accusations fell upon spacey in the fall of 2017, right after the outbreak of a sex scandal around a famous film producer Harvey Weinstein. He created a movement #MeTo calling all victims of sexual violence regardless of gender and age to talk about those who are guilty of such crimes. Media are willing to publish these stories, especially without checking their authenticity. Under public pressure, the police has initiated dozens of investigations. Among the accused were the movie stars Sylvester Stallone, Michael Douglas, Geoffrey rush, Steven Seagal, directed by Luc Besson, Bryan singer and many others.
But spacey was the first of them. It all started with a statement by actor Anthony RAPP. On the eve of its publication, Kevin has made a public confession that he is gay. The next day after that, RAPP spoke about the incident 30 years ago when he was a minor, and spacey tried to rape her.
Then followed no less than 20 applications from other young people. They all concerned an 11-year period of Kevin in London as artistic Director of the legendary theater “old Vic”.
The scandal actually crossed a brilliant career as an actor. The Studio terminated his contract. He lost the lead role in the cult series “house of cards”. Ready to film “All the money in the world” was photographed with another actor to only spacey appeared on the screen.
Kevin consistently denies all the charges. Before the trial came only with the story told by William little. And now it has become clear that the young man slandered spacey!
Interestingly, for one reason or another collapsed case rush, Stallone, Douglas. And one of the most active representatives of the movement #MeTo, Italian actress and Director Asia Argento herself was accused of molesting minors.
