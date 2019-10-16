With Pritula and new rules launched their national selection for “Eurovision-2020”
16 October launched the national selection for “Eurovision-2020”, which will be held in may in Rotterdam (the Netherlands). STB and UA: Public broadcasting began to accept applications from those wishing to represent Ukraine at the international song contest. Music producer selection remains Ruslan Kvinta. Creative producer — Natalia Franchuk. Sergey Pritula, sharp reviews which are afraid not only of the participants, remains the undisputed leader.
The organizers of the selection took into account last year’s scandal tour in Russia MARUV who refused to go to the competition, and introduced new rules.
“As a participant of the National selection may be the performer or the team that did not commit the concert activity on the territory of the Russian Federation in 2014, no plans and does not announce itself during the competition and the finals of “Eurovision”, but also did not enter the territory of Crimea in violation of the law of Ukraine. For the revealed violations of Rules for members of the National selection may be disqualified”, — said in the official release of the organizers.
They also promise financial and informational support to the representative of Ukraine during the preparation, the trip and the stay at the competition “Eurovision”.
The costs of casting and television part of the National selection takes on the STB.
The selection will consist of three stages: a nationwide online collection of questionnaires (which will last until 25 December inclusive), TV-semi-finals (8 and 15 February) and the final, during which Ukraine will name a representative to the “Eurovision-2020” (22 February).
