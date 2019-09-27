With Shaparenko and Rusinov: rotan announced the team for the matches with Romania and Greece
Head coach of the youth national team of Ukraine Ruslan rotan announced the list of players called up to collect before the qualifying match Euro-2021 against Romania (October 10, Ploiesti) and the friendly match with Greece (14 October in Athens).
The coaching staff of the “yellow-blue” relies on 25 players: goalkeepers : Vladislav Kucheruk, Ruslan Neshcheret (both — Dynamo Kyiv), Oleh Bilyk (“Alexandria”); defenders — Denis Popov (Dynamo), Valery Bondar (Shakhtar), Yefim Hemp (“gums”), Eugene Cheberko (“dawn”), Vladislav Dubinchuk (“Carpathians”), Vladislav was Boboglo (“Alexandria”), Alexey Bykov (Mariupol), Orestes Lebedenko (“Lugo” Spain), Bogdan Milovanov (“sporting In”, Spain); Midfielders — Nikolay Shaparenko, George Chitaishvili (both “Dynamo”), Bogdan Lednev (“dawn”), Evgeny Smirnov (“ear”), Alexander Nazarenko (“Dnepr-1”), Maxim Czech, Dmytro Topalov (both — Mariupol), Mikhail Mudrik, Dmitry Kryskow (both — Shakhtar), Akhmed Alibekov (Liberec, Czech Republic); forwards — Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”), Nazar Rusin (dawn) and Oleh Kozhushko (“ear”).
In the reserve list were: Artem Bondarenko, Daniel Sican (both — Shakhtar), Timur Starikov (“Alexandria”), Viktor Kornienko, Vladislav Vakula (both “Mariupol), Artem Kozak, Vladimir Yakimets (both from Karpaty), Sergey Buleca (“Dnepr-1”), and Daniel Bezkorovainy (“DUCK 1904”, Slovakia).
Recall that at the start of the UEFA Euro 2021 Ukrainian Junior team lost to Finland (0:2) and defeated the team of Malta (4:0).
The position of teams in group 8: 1. Finland — 4 points (2 matches); 2. Ukraine — 3 (2); 3. Denmark — 3 (1); 4. Northern Ireland — 2 (2); 5. Malta — 2 (1); 6. Romania — 0 (1).
Photo ffu.ua
