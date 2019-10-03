With songs and beads: in Russia, solemnly opened a street watch (video)
The Russian regions can not boast of newly built social infrastructure, and because local officials are forced to go to the trick. Gala show arranged from the appearance in the city of any new, even if not particularly important and not particularly desired object. In Vladimir, for example, the reason for urban holiday wall clock, appeared in the doorway of the arch.
The event in the posters called inspirational “Grand opening hours.” At the opening sang songs about Russia, released colored balloons into the sky and gathered a crowd of local pensioners who clearly missed the real, not trumped-up reasons for celebrations.
We will remind, earlier in the Tver region of Russia with great fanfare opened collection points. And in the Krasnodar region held a solemn opening of the asphalt in the yard. In the Komi Republic decided to organize a show of the appearance of plastic Windows and balcony doors in the local kindergarten.
