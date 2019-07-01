With Temnikova lived together around the confessions of the ex-soloist Serebro broke the scandal
Between the former members of the Russian group Serebro, serving now in a new composition by Elena Temnikova and Olga Seryabkina erupted serious scandal. The singer, whose relationship has always been strained, attacked each other with accusations of lying and revealed an unexpected personal revelations.
It all started with a shocking interview of Lena Temnikova, who left the band in 2014, on the YouTube show “And talk?!”. In the 34-year-old singer said that her former producer Maxim Fadeev and the former soloist of the group Olga Seryabkina had an affair. She admitted that not once became the witness of their close relationship, and even once “caught” a couple. Temnikova called a former colleague a lying actress, and Fadeev and does not want to remember.
Seryabkina very quickly responded to the words of Temnikovo and stunned a new Frank confession between the girls was an intimate relationship.
“Lena intermittently need newsworthy for PR and promotion, and of course it needs big names — for example, max Fadeev. But now went so dirty tricks — some invented situations, outright slander, “—said Olga edition Super.
She called the real cause of the attacks Temnikova. Supposedly she just her revenge for the past.
“Lena lived together”, — admitted Seryabkina, -.”We were together as a girl with a girl. She was my love, not our producer. Therefore, what she says about me now and max is kind of weird. We were together 24/7, even the rider on tour we always was number one for two, we have always lived together. Our relationship knew our friends, our close circle. Lena I really loved and believed in her, trusted… I’m sorry that the person continues to live past grievances, the desire for revenge, to hurt”.
In response Temnikova called the words Seryabkina fiction, and even suggested that she and Fadeev meet on the polygraph, “publicly to stop the lies”.
Responded to the scandal in the group Serebro. The report said that Lena was thus decided to “whiten” his stormy youth.
“That’s fine, if Lena is seriously engaged in health, and she loves her husband and is fully absorbed into in your family. That’s not it. If Seryabkina admits to its past fun, then Temnikova doesn’t want to admit it. People feel the experience and all that, so trying to catch Temnikova on the deceptions and destroy its sanctity”, — stated in the message.
Scandal discussed among the stars of show business. “The secrets of the house needs to stay in the house”, — said Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which keeps his personal life under lock and key.
Temnikova and Seryabkina after leaving the band began a solo career. PR singers just at hand.
