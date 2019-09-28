With the beginning of the year to Europe across the Mediterranean sea 68113 arrived migrants and refugees (PHOTOS)

Since the beginning of 2019, more than 68 thousand migrants and refugees arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean, 970 people were killed or went missing in transit, reports TASS with reference to data of the International organization for migration (IOM).

“As of 25 September in Europe by sea 68113 arrived migrants and refugees, which is approximately 16% less than in the same period last year”, – said at a briefing in Geneva, the official representative of the PTO’s Joel Millman.

According to the organization, about 80% of the migrants were heading to Greece (36200) and Spain (17209). Others took Italy, Cyprus and Malta. Thus, from January in the Mediterranean sea died 970 migrants and refugees. This is almost two times less than in the same period last year, said the official representative.

Since the beginning of January, the world died 2344 migrant and refugee, including 323 on the border of Mexico and USA, 268 in North Africa, 253 in the countries of sub-Saharan Africa, 154 – in the Caribbean, 93 – in the middle East, 87 in the horn of Africa region, 84 in Central America and 47 in Europe.

Since the beginning of 2014 the number of deaths exceeded 33.5 thousand