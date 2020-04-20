With the support trump: in the United States, there were mass protests against quarantine
The President of the United States Donald trump is sharply departed from his statement made the evening of 16 April, which gave the right to the decision to cancel the quarantine, the governors of the States. Just a day later, he publicly supported protests over the need to continue social distancing and demands to stay home, which took place in some States of the country, writes The New York Times.
In a series of tweets all in capital letters, which appeared in the President’s account in 2 minutes after a Fox News report about the protestors, trump declared: “Free Michigan!”, “Free Minnesota!” — two States whose governors-Democrats have imposed severe restrictions on social distancing.
He also spoke in the direction of Virginia, whose Governor is a Democrat and the legislature has insisted on strict measures on gun control, saying, “Free the Virginia and save your great 2nd amendment. She’s under siege!”
In another series of tweets, the President appealed to the Governor of new York Andrew Cuomo in just a few days, as praised it. According to trump, Cuomo should “spend more time doing something, and less time complaining about”. The statement followed the Governor that new York will not be able to fully open up its economy without more extensive testing and help from the Federal government. Even before Cuomo finished speaking during his daily briefing, trump descended on him on Twitter.
“We have built thousands of hospital beds, you don’t need or were not used, given the large number of of the ventilator that was supposed to be you, and helped you with the test, which you must do, — said trump, adding that Cuomo should be thanking the Federal government.
“First of all, if he sits at home and watches TV, maybe he should get up and go to work, right?” asked trump.
Cuomo said in real time: “second, let’s keep emotion and politics out of it, as well as the personal ego, if we can. Because it’s about people.”
The Governor added that he had repeatedly thanked the Federal government for assistance.
“I don’t know what I should do — send a bouquet of flowers?”, asked Cuomo.
In Michigan, protesters brandished banners in support of trump and protested against the Governor Gretchen Whitmer, shouting: “Lock her up”. In St. Paul, Minnesota, a group calling itself “Free mn”, acted against orders to stay at home in front of the house Governor Tim Walsh, demanding that he “put an end to this ban.” In Columbus, Ohio, protesters gathered together, crowding at the door of the state Capitol.
Speaking on the evening of 17 April in the White house, the President expressed sympathy for the protesters due to the fact that they had in their States to endure what he called “too hard” orders, social distancing, and rejected concerns that these people can spread the virus, demonstrations.
“They seem like very responsible people,” he said.
As writes the edition, trump uses a powerful source of political energy as it seeks re-election this year. The President also tries to deflect the anger from themselves and switch it to the governors-Democrats who, he hoped, would take the blame for the restrictions and for any deaths that will occur after the opening of the States.
Pressure on the economic recovery against a background of rapid growth in the number of applications for unemployment benefits and the unemployment rate, which is close to 17% — this is above any rate since the great depression. April 17, several governors began to respond to this pressure by taking the first, tentative steps to ease the rules work, study and social interaction.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said that by April 24 all retailers, not just grocery stores, will be able to provide services for the pickup and delivery of goods to customers, but customers will not be able to physically go inside the shops. Parks will be open on the 20th of April, but visitors will need to wear protective masks and follow the rules of social distancing, while schools will be closed for training in the premises until the end of the school year.
Ohio Governor Mike devine, also a Republican, said that as the opening of companies, their leadership will have to provide a distance of 6 feet (1.8 meters) between people wearing masks and “chess” order of time of arrival at work and lunch break. He said that workplaces would be more barriers, more workers in gloves and more frequent cleaning of surfaces. Employees will be able to measure the temperature and to go home, if they have any symptoms.
In Florida, the mayor of Jacksonville announced that the beaches and parks will be open on April 24, but the visitors will practice social distancing. In Washington state, where the virus first appeared in the United States and stopped life for a few weeks, Boeing announced plans to resume production of commercial aircraft and return to work of about 27 000 employees, many of whom come to work on the other day.
In Vermont the Governor gave the green light to return to work by property managers, real estate agents and some construction crews, but said they must comply with social distancing and wearing a mask. In Minnesota, 18 APR opened Golf course and practice facilities, including shops, bait for fishing, shooting and game farm. But camping, sport equipment rental, Charter boat services and fishing with the attendant will remain closed.
A few hours after the tweets of President, several governors-Democrats joined Cuomo, expressing their dissatisfaction with trump.
The Governor of Washington Jay Margie reiger, who submitted an unsuccessful bid for the presidential nomination of the Democratic party in 2020, said trump’s tweets “encourage illegal and dangerous actions”, and said that the President is “putting millions of people at risk of infection Covid-19”.
Margie reiger said, “His pointless ranting and calling for people to “free States” can also lead to violence. We’ve seen this before”.
And in Michigan, the Governor Whitmer said he hoped that the President’s comments will not cause new protests.
“There is a lot of concern, she said. — The most important thing that can make anyone with a platform is to try to use this platform to tell people: “We can get through this”.
The decision about when and how to resume the work can be very dangerous from a political point of view. A too rapid recovery of the normal rhythm of life is associated with risk of new cases of disease and death, but too late — means that people can remain without a livelihood.
To trump the calculation is also dangerous because he is trying to mobilize their core supporters, once again abandoning his sporadic attempts at bipartisanship. The open support of those who challenged orders to stay at home, can help the President to revive the conservative coalition of Republicans and populists of the working class who agree with anti-government sentiment, contributed to the victory trump election in 2016.
A large majority of the population, including Republicans concerned about the danger of too rapid opening of the country. But among very conservative voters, 65% said they are more worried about the fact that the resumption will occur too slowly, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center, published 16 APR.
Among those who took part in the early resistance movement, Stephen Moore, adviser of the task force trump to rebuild the economy after Covid-19 and founder of a new group “save our country”, advocating for a quick opening of the economy.
In an interview, Moore said he helped organize a group protest in Wisconsin and to pay court costs. It may be associated with mass gatherings in the state.
“We have to protest against this injustice on the part of the government,” he said.
As the newspaper notes, trump also supports some of the darkest corners of the Internet where right-wing activists encourage the protesters to challenge the governors-Democrats and to demand the lifting of restrictions.
Owen Shroyer, author Infowars, a web site, spreading conspiracy theories, urged people to gather at the rally “You can’t shut down America” on the steps of the Texas Capitol in Austin in violation of home quarantine. After a public call Twitter blocked its entry, citing the fact that Shroyer violated policy manipulation platform and spam.
