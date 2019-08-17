“With these feet you can still”: Loboda staged a wild dance on the table in Monte Carlo (video)
The famous singer Svetlana Lodola was lit in Monte-Carlo hot dancing at a party in La Guerite restaurant after a speech at the festival of Russian Music.
The corresponding video appeared on Instagram of the portal Super.ru.
On the record shows how Svetlana got her bare feet on the table and standing on it with drinks and snacks and continued dancing there under her own track “Superzvezda”.
“In the final private afterparty, the star climbed up on the table and lit under his hit “Superstar”. Published footage of the star dancing!”, the portal writes.
Users of the Network, how it is divided into two camps: some condemned, while others not found in the act Loboda nothing special.
“Svetka, all is possible! Sveta well done!”, “What? Dancing and let her dance, that is sensation,” “Perfect performance!!! Man is able to work and relax, and relax… well done!!!”, “With those legs you can still” — written by the defenders of Loboda.
“Once again we see that to take the man out of shit, but the shit out of someone… well, sort of well educated, known for… the people themselves ruin everything”, “Talent to be beautiful and scary at the same time”, “What is it in General good? Horror (“, “Transvestite Loboda completely crazy”, “Horror”, “so-So performance”, “Nothing in it. not catchy at all,” “And who the hell is Quinoa?”, “Plant a pig at the table, her feet on the table, saying about it”, “the French are in shock, Especially like the guy who grabbed his head”, “…dances like a paralyzed baboon”, “No, those are her feet in the raskaryaku forever, curves. Fu”, — believe the haters.
However, it seems that the singer doesn’t seem particularly “bother” about the idle opinions having its only right. Several hours later, after performing in Monte Carlo, the singer posted in Instagram calling the Nude photos, which appeared in the frame with her legs spread, covering intimate place with your hand.
“It was a good concert yesterday in #monaco”, signed the artist.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Svetlana Loboda and Anna Korsun (Maruv) were the headliners of the festival Russian Music Festival on the Cote d’azur in Monte Carlo.
