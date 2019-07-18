With things out: Surkov was not allowed to stay in Paris after negotiations on the Donbass
The adviser of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Vladislav Surkov are not allowed to stay in Paris at the end of the official meeting of representatives of heads of States “channel four”. Recall, the media published a previously unknown recording of conversations of the leaders of the “DNR” with Surkov and Aksenov.
The Insider, citing its own source notes. that immediately after the meeting the host Minister of France, asked Surkov to leave France on the evening of 12 July.
Surkov, who is under EU sanctions in 2014, planned to stay in the French capital for another day, and even bought a return ticket on the flight SU2458 departing from Paris on 13 July at 17:05.
Napomnim, the main issue on the agenda at the meeting of advisers of heads of state “channel format” was the formula of the exchange of hostages.
