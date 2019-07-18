With things out: Surkov was not allowed to stay in Paris after negotiations on the Donbass

| July 18, 2019 | News | No Comments

С вещами — на выход: Суркову не разрешили задержаться в Париже после переговоров по Донбассу

The adviser of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Vladislav Surkov are not allowed to stay in Paris at the end of the official meeting of representatives of heads of States “channel four”. Recall, the media published a previously unknown recording of conversations of the leaders of the “DNR” with Surkov and Aksenov.

The Insider, citing its own source notes. that immediately after the meeting the host Minister of France, asked Surkov to leave France on the evening of 12 July.

Surkov, who is under EU sanctions in 2014, planned to stay in the French capital for another day, and even bought a return ticket on the flight SU2458 departing from Paris on 13 July at 17:05.

Napomnim, the main issue on the agenda at the meeting of advisers of heads of state “channel format” was the formula of the exchange of hostages.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.