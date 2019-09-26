With Timberlake and Murray: Shevchenko and Klitschko are in a star tournament in Scotland…
The double world champion on Boxing in superheavy weight Vladimir Klichko and the owner of “Golden ball” best player of the planet, and nowadays the head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko from 26 to 29 September in Scotland taking part in the prestigious tournament in Golf Pro Am, held in the framework of the European tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The caveat is that the results of the draw professional golfers teamed up in a pair of star lovers.
Wladimir Klitschko
Andriy Shevchenko
In addition to Klitschko and Shevchenko, honored to play at the famous Golf course in the world — the Old Course in St. Andrews — has been awarded the footballers Luis Figo, Jamie Redknapp, Ruud Gullit sitting, singers Justin Timberlake and Brian McFadden, musicians Mike Rutherford, Huey Lewis and David Farrell, actors Luke Wilson, Greg Kinnear, bill Murray and Vinnie Jones (by the way, a former famous football player).
Note that Shevchenko plays in a pair with the Danish golfer Nicholas Hagardom, and Klitschko with Austrian Matthias Schwab.
By the way, during a training session before the start of competitions the famous American singer Justin Timberlake was entrusted to take the kick with a wooden stick, which was played two centuries ago. Managed.
“They asked me to break the wooden stick of the 19th century, and I ran the ball be healthy! Let me explain for those who don’t play Golf: I ran an old piece of wood, and it was cool,” wrote Justin Timberlake in Instagram.
Photo Getty Images, Bill Murray/SNS Group
