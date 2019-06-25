With vitamins without the hangover in the Urals invented beer, good for health
Russia created a helpful beer. Innovative beer is rich in vitamins and minerals, with antioxidant and anticarcinogenic properties, and also does not cause a hangover. The novelty has been developed by scientists of the Ural Federal University (Urfu). Their work the specialists of the University ITMO, reports TASS.
Chemists have proposed to add in beer extracts of the roots of kudzu and algae Chlorella. These substances soften the harmful effects of alcohol. Man not only suffers in the morning headache, but on the contrary, is revitalizing effect. While this beer will not be more expensive, as the cost of all new ingredients is low.
As told by the Professor of the Ural Federal University Elena Kovaleva, the experts in the course of work modify the properties of yeast and apply flavors. Thus, according to her, the beer becomes a functional product. Also scientists are developing cookies and bars-cereal-based fermented beer pellet is the waste product of the brewing industry.
The treated grain is often added to oatmeal, in particular, for the manufacture of oatmeal cookies. It is rich in fiber, starch, minerals, vitamins B, C and D, and useful for the digestive system beta-glucans. “The nutrients contained in a flour, digested fully, which distinguishes a functional product from BAD,” – said Kovalev.
We will remind, earlier a student of the Ural state agrarian University came up with healthy ice cream emerald color.