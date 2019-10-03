With what maximum speed can go Toyota Supra 2020
The speed test took place on the German autobahn is a high speed track where you can go as fast as possible.
Due to the fact that the Japanese sports car Toyota Supra 2020 model year starting to go on sale worldwide, online and especially on YouTube, more and more owners are boasting about their new asset.
Automotive blogger Shmee recently published on YouTube a video in which he shows what can iconic Japanese car on the German high-speed highway.
Selecting an empty and a fairly long stretch of road , the car broke up to 263 km/h – so much was on the odometer.
As you all know, these devices are not quite accurate, as they usually show a speed slightly higher than the actual, so the blogger used a dedicated application for a smartphone, which displays the results based on GPS-data to get a more accurate indication of vehicle speed.
When switched on the limiter maximum speed, the actual speed Supra was 259 km/h. I Wonder what the real speed measurements were slightly higher than those officially declared, which is equal to 250 km/h.
The same situation is with the power of the engine compartment as various tests on the dyno showed that the inline six-cylinder engine with a turbocharger has a much larger capacity, compared to that which was a statement by the automaker.