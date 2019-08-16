With Yarmolenko and Konoplyanka: Shevchenko called the national team of Ukraine for the matches against Lithuania and Nigeria
On Friday, August 16, head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko announced the squad that will prepare for the qualifying match of Euro 2020, against Lithuania (7 September in Vilnius) and a friendly match against Nigeria (September 10 in the river).
In upcoming meetings the coaching staff “yellow-blue” counts on 24 players: goalkeepers — Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar), Denis Boyko (“Dynamo”), Andrey Lunin (Valladolid, Spain); defenders — Sergey Krivtsov, Nicholas Matvienko, Sergey Bolbat (all — “the miner”), Mykyta Burda, Vitaly Nikolenko, Alexander Karavaev (all “Dynamo”), Igor Plastun (Gent, Belgium), Eduard Sobol (Brugge, Belgium); midfield — Samir Nasri (Schalke, Germany), Andriy Yarmolenko (“West ham United”, England), Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta, Italy), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester city, England), Roman Bezus (Gent, Belgium), Marjan Swede (Celtic, Scotland), Victor Tsygankov, Vladimir Shepelev, Vitaliy buialskyi (all “Dynamo”), Taras Stepanenko, Rakitskiy (both Shakhtar); forwards — Roman Yaremchuk (Gent, Belgium), Junior Moraes (Shakhtar).
Another four players included in the reserve list: Serhiy sydorchuk, Nikolay Shaparenko, Artem Besedin (all “Dynamo”), Eugene Shakhov (Lecce, Italy).
Training camp of the Ukrainian team will start September 2 in Kiev, and on 5 September in the second half of the day “yellow-blue” will head to the capital of Lithuania Vilnius.
Recall the position of teams in the qualifying group for Euro 2020: 1. Ukraine — 10 points (4 matches); 2. Luxembourg — 4 (4); 3. Serbia — 4 (3); 4. Portugal — 2 (2); 5. Lithuania — 1 (3).
