With Zelensky, the incident happened on the Day of the Ukrainian flag
August 26, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky in the course of his treatment concerning the state flag Day, several times confused the order of the colors.
Wrote about this on his page in Facebook user Alina Anatolievna. She joked that the text of the appeal he wrote, “enemies of Ukraine”.
“Meanwhile, the servant (the President) dutifully read out the text from the prompter, written by the enemies of Ukraine, repeating a few times, not “blue-yellow” and “yellow-blue”, once again under the article, namely article 338 of the criminal code,” she writes.
Under the law the offence may result in criminal punishment of three years imprisonment.