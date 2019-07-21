Withdrawn from sale two kinds of ice cream (PHOTOS)

Canadian dairy company has recalled two brands of briquette ice cream for fear that they may be present as small metal particles.

In a press release Agropur said that ice cream was sold in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

The canadian food inspection Agency (CFIA) said Saturday that consumers should refrain from buying ice-cream Originale Augustin and Iceberg brand Mega Sandwiches sold in boxes of 8 and 30 pieces.

On the website, the CFIA says that those who purchased, advised to discard these products or return them to the stores.

The press service of Agropur said that the stores where you purchased ice cream, should fully reimburse the cost to buyers who want to return.

The company says that no information about harm or discomfort related to the products at the moment.

CFIA said that checks that stores the exemption for these products from sale and conducts the appropriate investigations.