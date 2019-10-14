Without a crown, but in a carriage for the first time in 2017 Queen Elizabeth opened the session of Parliament (photo)
In London for the first time in 2017, the ceremony of opening Parliament. This became possible after the evening of 8 October, the British Parliament finally concluded the longest session in its history and went on a short vacation until October 14. The previous session had started on 21 June 2017 and lasted 839 calendar days because of the crisis with PACSICOM.
The ceremony for more than 500 years is a symbolic reminder of the unity of the three branches of British government: the monarch, the house of lords and house of Commons.
Queen Elizabeth solemnly arrived at the Palace of Westminster in a carriage drawn by six horses. She was accompanied by her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla the Duchess Chornoliska. In a separate carriage ahead of the monarch was taken the regalia of Royal power -the great Imperial crown, a ceremonial hat made of velvet, lined with ermine, and state sword.
Dressed and went into the house of lords, the monarch welcomed the audience, then sat on the throne and invited all to follow his example phrase: “my Lords, pray be seated”.
Then the Herald went to the house of Commons to invite MPs to attend the Queen’s speech. As soon as he comes to the threshold of the courtroom this meeting, the deputies, according to an ancient tradition, slammed the door right in front of him to show him the superiority of the lower house and its independence from Royal power. After the king of arms three times knocked on the door with his cane, he was allowed to enter, after which he said: “Mr. speaker, the Queen commands this honourable House to attend immediately to Her Majesty in the house of peers”.
When assembled the whole Parliament, Her Majesty sitting on the throne in the house of lords and dressed in a ceremonial robe, made a speech, which traditionally is the government. Contrary to the tradition of the monarch read a speech from the crown, and a diamond tiara. The crown, adorned with 2868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 273 pearls, and five rubies, weighs more than a kilogram and it’s too heavy for 93-year-old Queen. The crown, which was made on a cushion, lay on the table beside the throne.
Photo Getty
By the way, in 2017 the opening ceremony of the parliamentary session was not carried out in full and less ceremonial. So, the Queen arrived at the car, not in the carriage. Avoid wearing not only a crown, but the robe. So in full splendor this ceremony was not carried out for more than three years.
Elizabeth II has opened every session of Parliament after his accession to the throne. And missed them only twice, in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant: expecting the birth of Prince Andrew and Prince Edward respectively. In both cases, the absence of a Queen instead it was read by the Lord Chancellor.
