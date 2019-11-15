Without beggars and music: new rules for metro in Kiev showed a funny fotozhabu
On Tuesday, November 12, city Council approved new rules for using the metro: now in the Metropolitan subway is forbidden to beg, to glue is to carry out business activities.
This was reported on the website of the Kyiv city Council.
As noted, the previous rules for the use of the subway was approved in 1995 and are obsolete.
New rules prohibit a range familiar to users of the underground phenomena: the petition of alms, putting up advertising, campaign, loud music and game on musical instruments, events and entrepreneurial activities.
Moreover, passengers are now “must have a neat appearance”. Partially dressed people, barefoot and in their underwear – pass will be banned.
At the same time, passengers with sight problems are allowed to ride the subway with guide dogs, but they must have a muzzle, a special certificate and receive training in the conditions of the underground.
Also new rules concerning the carriage of sports equipment, including bicycles. Them, as well as garden tools and fishing equipment can be transported only in special cases.
Network skeptical to respond.