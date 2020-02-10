Without breaks and meal: the conditions in which Chinese doctors are struggling with the coronavirus
The number of cases of the novel coronavirus is increasing, but information about the conditions in which the fight with him in Chinese hospitals and clinics, little, says the BBC.
At the beginning of the epidemic, Chinese media were relatively free and detailed writing about what was happening. But now, the Internet began to remove the publication, the authors criticize the authorities ‘ reaction to the appearance of the virus. Authorities even tried to silence the doctor of Vanliere, who warned about the emergence of a new virus in the beginning of the epidemic and who died this week, contracted from one of the patients in Wuhan.
The spread of the coronavirus in China, according to on February 7:
-
- January 20: 291 cases
- January 24: 864 case
- January 27: 2 745 cases
- 31 Jan: 9 802 case
- February 3: 17, 210 cases
- Feb 7: 31 198 cases
The epidemic has become the center of world news, but the virus is not as scary as we think. Before that the world was distributed much more deadly coronaviruses.
From 31 January to 9 February 37 591 confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus in Chinese. Of them — 814 deaths. Infected was recorded in 28 countries. The probability of death is 2.16%.
In comparison, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in the period 2002-2003 suffered 8 098 people in 26 countries and 774 persons died. The mortality rate was 9.6%.
The middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-Cov) since April 2012 to December 2019 fixed 2 499 people, taking life 861 of them in 27 countries around the world. The mortality rate then was 34.4%.
Bi-bi-si was able to talk with a nurse working at a hospital in Xiangyang, the second largest in Hubei province. She asked me not to call her full name and leave an interview only her surname Yao.
Yao says he works in “heat clinic”, where does the blood tests to diagnose the presence of the novel coronavirus.
Before the epidemic Yao was going to go in the province of Guangzhou to spend Chinese new year with relatives. Her child and mother went there in advance, but when the epidemic began, Yao decided to volunteer at a hospital in Xiangyang.
“Yes, we have only one life, but I would hear a clear voice that said, “you should stay,” says Yao.
At first, she somewhat doubted the correctness of his decision. “I said to myself: be ready and take precautions. If it were not for the protective suit, I could wear a Cape. If it was not a mask, I could ask my friends in China to send it to me by mail. You can always find a way”.
Yao said that to her surprise the hospital was good equipment. Partly it was sent by the authorities, and the rest was donated by private companies. But the hospital is still a shortage of protective suits and masks, so not all health workers should be protected.
“It’s hard work. Make it very sad and somber. But most of the time we simply have no time to think about their own safety,” adds Yao.
“We must carefully treat the patients, because many of those who come to us, scared to death, some on the verge of a nervous breakdown,” said Yao in an interview with Bi-bi-si.
Because of the influx of patients doctors have to work 10 hours a day. According to Yao, while working nobody can eat, drink, go to the bathroom — or just to relax a bit.
But despite this, all colleagues of nuclear weapons — and she managed to avoid infection. Hospital staff also help warm, full of gratitude emails and messages on the Internet from ordinary people. Some are even sent to the hospital with food and other necessary things.
“I think this virus have brought us all together — while people sit at home in quarantine,” — said Yao.
Yao says that, in General, the Chinese authorities responded quickly to the epidemic, and it can match any other country in the world.
“In the West, you are no longer talking about freedom and human rights, but we in China now we are talking about life and death, — she continues. The question is, will we see the next morning. And people can only help the authorities and medical workers”.
