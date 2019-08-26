Without chemicals: the best herb for women’s health
Doctors have found a natural replacement drugs
Medicinal plants able to gently and safely help the human body. Experts told about herbs that are especially useful for women.
Familiar to many Artemisia has a powerful antioxidant effect. Her bitterness can stimulate the digestive processes, which is particularly important for constipation, diarrhea, bloating and colic. The grass will benefit and women’s health: the menstrual cycle is restored, and the pain in the critical days decrease.
Common cuff – an indispensable tool for new mothers. It has hemostatic and healing effect. To use the plant even externally, for skin rejuvenation.
Diuretic, regenerating and anti-rheumatic action possesses a nettle. It also increases libido and compensates for a deficiency of vitamin B. nettle Root will help to get rid of dandruff and strengthen the hair. Tea from this herb will help with sleep disorders and fatigue, and stimulates mental activity.
Decoction of chamomile can be applied as antiseptic, antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory agent that also helps with painful menstruation.
Peppermint is able to calm the body and relieve pain. Peppermint essential oil can help relieve swelling of the mucous at the bite, itching or rhinitis. Insomnia can be filled with a cushion mint leaves – this will help you relax and sleep, writes”Obozrevatel”.
Powerful herbal antibiotic considers calendula. This plant has a deleterious effect on Staphylococcus, Trichomonas and streptococci. Helps soothe sore throat, to relieve irritation from bites and burns.
Yarrow promotes blood clotting, but does not provoke blood clots. It can be used as a means of stopping uterine, nasal and hemorrhoidal bleeding. Women yarrow is useful in the period of breast – feeding, the plant enhances lactation.
Shepherd’s purse helps to normalize the monthly cycle and ease during menstruation. Also stimulates the muscles of the uterus. Effective in the treatment of diseases of the bladder and kidneys.
A natural antiseptic is recognized as St. John’s wort. Its antibacterial and astringent properties that help tissues to heal. Today it is successfully used in the treatment of gastritis, gallstones, gynecological diseases.
The sage has antifungal and bactericidal action. It also relieves spasms – it will help with the stomach issues and headaches.