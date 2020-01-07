Without colors, lines and parent meetings: 7 differences between American schools from the Russian
The American system of education is fundamentally different from the Russian. Emigrant.guru offers to understand the difference between schools in both countries.
In the USA children go to school from early August until mid-September
In America there is no single day for the beginning of the school year. Each state determines those dates on his own. Beginning of classes may vary from mid-August to early September. Accordingly, the study ends either in early June or towards the end of the month.
The schools do not have ceremonial rulers and school uniforms. Teachers accepted to give on this day flowers. The only difference between their first day of school from the rest is that in this day parents can hold the baby. On ordinary days, children coming in a special bus.
In high school there are required and optional items
In the American system of education are the main items that is a must for all students. In addition to these, each student selects several additional courses that will go during the school year. At the end of schedule, that all was easy to attend classes.
We will have the following groups of subjects: natural Sciences, Humanities, mathematics, foreign language, art and physical education. To go to University, you need to get a certain number of points that a student receives for each subject.
In the older “classes” there are no classmates
If kids are in the same class, since 11-12 years old children in American schools there is no stable team and classroom teacher. As we mentioned, each student chooses items that are planning to visit. In addition to the core lessons, there are a lot of clubs: music, drama, discussion clubs or sports.
The children are constantly moving between classrooms. “Classmates” in American schools to call students who go to the same subject or in a circle. Teenagers communicate in small groups, which helps them to feel stability in a changing environment.
In the United States do not attach importance to handwriting
Unlike primary classes in Russia, the younger pupils in America, write in block letters. Classes have no copy-books. Challenge children to write as much as possible. At the same time teachers did not focus on the grammar and spelling mistakes. In first grade, kids learn to write with pencils, not pens.
In America, not assessments of the entire class
The country has a point system, in which the result is indicated by the letters “A”, “B”, “C”, “D”, “F”. “A” – the highest number of points, and “F” is the lowest. Estimates for the work and homework are put on the sheet and report card of the child. During the year, parents receive four report cards.
The teacher did not announce the results of the children aloud. Everyone should get a certain number of points free to go to College. But admission to University is influenced not only by school grades, but the number of studied subjects.
Teachers communicate with parents only privately
In America’s schools is not parent-teacher meetings. All discussions of behavior and academic performance of each child is conducted at the individual meetings of parents with the teacher. Such meetings are held 2 or 3 times a year. If necessary, from parents or school meetings can be held outside.
During the year, arranged information sessions, where adults talk about certain areas of school activities. For everything else, use email.
Teacher-American acts in the classroom more freely
The task of education in the United States to prepare the child for life in society, and not to load your head with knowledge. There are common requirements for the subject, but every teacher has the right to make program changes and to teach in their own way. Students are perceived by adults as individuals and with their position are considered. Therefore, teachers build a relationship of trust, where each child can approach for advice or to Express an opinion without fear of being ridiculed.
Schools in America teach kids practical skills: to formulate an opinion, to seek information and to defend their point of view. This approach helps children to be more independent in adult life.