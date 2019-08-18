Without food and water: a Delta flight from new York to Miami was delayed for 8 hours, the passengers started a fight
Delta delayed flight from new York to Miami to 8 hours. Because of the fight among the passengers, the airport police John F. Kennedy was forced to intervene. This writes Fox News.
One of the passengers, Juan Andres Ahmad, wrote on Twitter that the pilot “had no idea” where the crew, and while the passengers waited 8 hours, they were not given any food or water.
“It got out of control – the verbal spat became physical — written by Ahmad. — The police plane! Total chaos! I understand that the delay was due to the weather, and we all want to be safe, but it’s not about the weather, about how Delta handled the situation”.
Delta said that passengers voluntarily left the plane, which, in the end, flew to Miami at about 23:00, eight hours behind schedule.
“Flight 2385 Delta service from JFK to Miami was delayed due to weather in Miami and new York — said the representative of Delta. Clients were offered water and snacks when they were out of the plane, and they were offered the opportunity to take the bus back to the terminal because the plane for a long time remained at the remote site”.