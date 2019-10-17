Without honors, but with the orchestra: a creative Agency organized his own funeral
The coffin on the pedestal, funeral wreaths, solemn speeches, a brass band, a priest delivers the Eulogy. True, the orchestra plays jazz, and pastoral costume dressed up as a professional comedian. So last week buried an independent creative Agency Barton F. Graf 9000, which announced its closure in August.
Barton F. Graf 9000 was founded by Jerry Earl in 2010, he scored a few Cannes lions under his belt — scandal zabanena on Super Bowl 2015 ads GoDaddy. It is noteworthy that four years ago at Advertising Week Earl said about the demise of the advertising industry in General.
The funeral was attended by about 200 people — employees of the Agency, former colleagues and clients Count. In his Eulogy “the priest” went through the history of Barton F. Graf 9000, mentioned loud cases like GoDaddy, in the coffin lay a mouse — a reference to ads called Tomcat Dead Mouse Theater.
In “the death” titled Agency, the market has seen a bad sign, writes Ad Age. Independent players are increasingly difficult to stay afloat: advertisers are cutting costs, moving to project work, the tasks I assign in-house teams. Statistics only confirms the sad trend: according to Forrester Research and SoDa, in 2017, 61% of advertisers worked with independent agencies in the field of digital marketing, in 2018 this figure fell to 39%.
I’m very drunk at @BartonFGraf memorial service and there is an abe lincoln impersonator who keeps climbing into the open casket pic.twitter.com/bM4suxsd5W
— Adam J. Kurtz (@adamjk) October 11, 2019