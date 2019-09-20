Without Kovalenko and Shepelev: Shevchenko called the national team of Ukraine for the matches against Lithuania and Portugal

Без Коваленко и Шепелева: Шевченко назвал состав сборной Украины на матчи с Литвой и Португалией

On Friday, September 20, head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko announced the squad that will prepare for the qualifying matches of Euro-2020 V Lithuania (11 October in Kharkiv) and Portugal (14 October).

In upcoming meetings the coaching staff “yellow-blue” counts on 21 players: goalkeepers — Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar), Denis Boyko (“Dynamo”), Andrey Lunin (Valladolid, Spain); defenders — Sergey Krivtsov, Nicholas Matvienko, Sergey Bolbat (all — “the miner”), Mykyta Burda, Vitaly Nikolenko, Alexander Karavaev (all “Dynamo”), Igor Plastun (Gent, Belgium), Eduard Sobol (Brugge, Belgium); Midfielders — Andriy Yarmolenko (“West ham United”, England), Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta, Italy), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester city, England), Victor Tsygankov, Vitaliy buialskyi (all “Dynamo”), Yevhen Konoplyanka, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Marlos (all — “the miner”); forwards — Roman Yaremchuk (Gent, Belgium), Junior Moraes (Shakhtar).

Six players included in the reserve list: Sergey Sidorchuk, Vladimir Shepelev, Artem Besedin (all “Dynamo”), Victor Kovalenko (Shakhtar), Roman Bezus (Gent, Belgium) and Evgeny Shakhov (Lecce, Italy).

Training camp of the Ukrainian team will start on 7 October in Kharkiv.

Recall the position of teams in the qualifying group for Euro 2020: 1. Ukraine — 13 points (5 matches); 2. Portugal — 8 (4); 3. Serbia — 7 (5); 4. Monaco — 4 (5); 5. Lithuania — 1 (5).

