Without Kovalenko and Shepelev: Shevchenko called the national team of Ukraine for the matches against Lithuania and Portugal
On Friday, September 20, head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko announced the squad that will prepare for the qualifying matches of Euro-2020 V Lithuania (11 October in Kharkiv) and Portugal (14 October).
In upcoming meetings the coaching staff “yellow-blue” counts on 21 players: goalkeepers — Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar), Denis Boyko (“Dynamo”), Andrey Lunin (Valladolid, Spain); defenders — Sergey Krivtsov, Nicholas Matvienko, Sergey Bolbat (all — “the miner”), Mykyta Burda, Vitaly Nikolenko, Alexander Karavaev (all “Dynamo”), Igor Plastun (Gent, Belgium), Eduard Sobol (Brugge, Belgium); Midfielders — Andriy Yarmolenko (“West ham United”, England), Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta, Italy), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester city, England), Victor Tsygankov, Vitaliy buialskyi (all “Dynamo”), Yevhen Konoplyanka, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Marlos (all — “the miner”); forwards — Roman Yaremchuk (Gent, Belgium), Junior Moraes (Shakhtar).
Six players included in the reserve list: Sergey Sidorchuk, Vladimir Shepelev, Artem Besedin (all “Dynamo”), Victor Kovalenko (Shakhtar), Roman Bezus (Gent, Belgium) and Evgeny Shakhov (Lecce, Italy).
Training camp of the Ukrainian team will start on 7 October in Kharkiv.
Recall the position of teams in the qualifying group for Euro 2020: 1. Ukraine — 13 points (5 matches); 2. Portugal — 8 (4); 3. Serbia — 7 (5); 4. Monaco — 4 (5); 5. Lithuania — 1 (5).
Photo ffu.ua
