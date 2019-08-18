Without makeup and in the arms of her husband: Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov enjoying the holidays

| August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Not only Katya Osadchaya regularly shares vacation photos with your followers on Instagram.

Без макияжа и в объятиях мужа: Катя Осадчая и Юрий Горбунов наслаждаются отпуском

The husband of TV presenter Yury Gorbunov also shared the hot beach shot. In the photo they with Katya and sealed together in water and close up. On Osadchaya black and white bandeau swimsuit and some gold pendants on the neck, she’s smiling and not shy to show what it looks like in real life without makeup.

“Great holiday”, — wrote under a photo Grubnow. And also added the where they captured three of them, together with a small son Ivan.

Без макияжа и в объятиях мужа: Катя Осадчая и Юрий Горбунов наслаждаются отпуском

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.