Without makeup and in the arms of her husband: Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov enjoying the holidays
Not only Katya Osadchaya regularly shares vacation photos with your followers on Instagram.
The husband of TV presenter Yury Gorbunov also shared the hot beach shot. In the photo they with Katya and sealed together in water and close up. On Osadchaya black and white bandeau swimsuit and some gold pendants on the neck, she’s smiling and not shy to show what it looks like in real life without makeup.
“Great holiday”, — wrote under a photo Grubnow. And also added the where they captured three of them, together with a small son Ivan.
