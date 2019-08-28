Without Moustache: Lomachenko called the three best fighters in the world (photos)
The world champion under versions WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout) considers himself the best boxer of our time, regardless of weight class.
“Each of the Champions have ego. I think I’m the best boxer pound-for-pound (regardless of weight class. — Ed.). But the American Terence Crawford thinks so, and the Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez himself. If you ask my opinion, Crawford in the list of top-3 second, and Alvarez — third“, — quotes the words of our compatriot the Daily Mail.
Lomachenko did not include his godfather Alexander Usik in the top 3 boxers regardless of weight class
“One of my main career goals — to leave his name in Boxing history. I started my professional career and also fought for the title in the second fight on profiling (in fight with Mexican Orlando Salido for the WBO Featherweight title judges split decision was awarded to the defeat of our compatriot, which at the moment is the only one for Basil. — Ed.). It took me less matches to become world champion in three weight classes, so I do everything I can to leave behind a legacy, “shared his thoughts of Basil.
My opinion about Lomachenko and his upcoming battle with Campbell shared, and the former absolute world champion in the heavyweight Mike Tyson. “Luke Campbell will fight a very strong fighter. Lomachenko is not the one who will kill you in the first round. He’s got style. He loves to move, to dance in the ring. Lomachenko in the ring like a ballet dancer on stage. But Campbell is good. He had hundreds of opponents and some challenging battles. He is ready to fight for titles. Looking forward to the fight Lomachenko. I’m a big fan of his. It is really an incredible fighter, “—said the legendary American commentary site Vringe.com.
