Without Stepanenko: became known the national team of Ukraine for the matches with Estonia and Serbia
Andriy Shevchenko, the Ukraine coach, ahead of schedule won a place at Euro 2020, unveiled the team that will prepare for the friendly match against Estonia (November 14 in Zaporizhia) and the qualifying match of European championship against Serbia (17 November in Belgrade).
In upcoming meetings the coaching staff “yellow-blue” relies on 25 players: goalkeepers — Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar), Andrei Lunin (Valladolid, Spain), Yuriy Pankiv (“Alexandria”); defenders — Sergey Krivtsov, Nicholas Matvienko, Sergey Bolbat (all — “the miner”), Vitaly Nikolenko, Alexander Karavaev, Artem Shabanov (all “Dynamo”), Igor Plastun (Gent, Belgium), Eduard Sobol (Brugge, Belgium); Midfielders — Andriy Yarmolenko (“West ham United”, England), Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta, Italy), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester city, England), Victor Tsygankov, Vitaliy buialskyi, Vladimir Shepelev, Sergey sydorchuk (all “Dynamo”), Yevhen Konoplyanka, Victor Kovalenko, Marlos (all — “the miner”), Eugene Shakhov (Lecce, Italy), Marjan Swede (Celtic, Scotland); forwards — Roman Yaremchuk (Gent, Belgium), Junior Moraes (Shakhtar).
Noteworthy is the absence in the list of midfielder of Donetsk “Shakhtar” Taras Stepanenko will not play against Serbia because of a red card received in the game with Cristiano Ronaldo. Also our team is unlikely to help the football player “Manchester city” Alexander Zinchenko, who was operated on at a clinic in Barcelona.
Training camp of the Ukrainian team will start on November 11 in Kiev.
Recall the position of teams in the qualifying group for Euro 2020: 1. Ukraine — 19 points (7 matches); 2. Portugal -11 (6); 3. Serbia — 10 (6); 4. Monaco — 4 (6); 5. Lithuania — 1 (7).
By the way, ticketsbox.com has already started selling tickets for sparring Ukraine — Estonia at a cost of 100, 150, 250 and 300 UAH (our national team for the first time in history, you will fight in Zaporizhia). Cash in “Slavutich-Arena” tickets will be available in early November, the official website of the Ukrainian football Association.
Photo ffu.ua
